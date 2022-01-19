New ways to remove blood clots in lungs - with survival rate above 98%

Patients in Singapore who have blood clots in the lungs can now undergo a virtually risk-free treatment that increases their survival rate to more than 98 per cent.

The condition is also known as pulmonary embolism (PE), a lethal complication that develops in about one in four seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

In PE, blood clots lodge themselves in one of the arteries in the lungs, preventing blood from flowing into the lungs to pick up oxygen. This causes lower blood oxygen levels and cellular death in lungs.

Also, the heart, while attempting to clear the blockage, may overwork itself and go into arrest.

To resolve this, a new multidisciplinary team of doctors in Singapore, known as the Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (Pert), has introduced two new minimally invasive techniques to remove such blood clots in patients with high-risk, life-threatening cases of pulmonary embolism.

The first technique involves inserting a catheter into the artery and breaking down the clot via ultrasound, and the second technique similarly relies on inserting a catheter but uses a suction force to pull the clot out of the body.

The team is the first in Asia to use suction tools to treat pulmonary embolism, and is the first in South-east Asia to use ultrasound to breakdown blood clots in the lungs.

Previously, such blood clots would have been treated with blood-thinning medication injected directly into the bloodstream. Patients would also have needed to be observed in the intensive care unit (ICU) for seven days or more, while waiting for the clots to dissolve.

During this stay, one in eight patients would have developed further complications, such as bleeding in the brain, making the old method of treating pulmonary embolism risky and resource intensive.

Dr Pipin Kojodjojo, director of cardiology at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and leader of Pert, said: "In the old model of treatment for PE, we had to wait outside of the ICU helplessly, either for the blood clot to dissolve or for the patient's condition to get worse.

"The introduction of these new techniques and emphasis on immediate results mark a philosophical shift in the way we treat patients with PE in Singapore."

One of the first pulmonary embolism patients who benefited from such immediate treatment was Ms Michelle Yip, 40, an insurance executive who fainted at work last October, following a tight sensation in her calf and a sharp chest pain.

She awoke after paramedics arrived and was taken to the emergency department of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, with her heartbeat racing and oxygen levels plunging. Tests revealed that she was potentially on the verge of a cardiac arrest, with large blood clots in her lungs.

During those critical moments, she decided to undergo an hour-long procedure to have the clot removed by ultrasound.

Ms Yip, who was under only local anaesthesia during the procedure, said: "The process was virtually painless, and during the procedure itself, I felt better instantly."

The next day, she was discharged from the hospital and was able to resume her daily activities - even though pulmonary embolism would ordinarily have a mortality rate of as high as 30 per cent if untreated.

Since last April, 12 other patients like Ms Yip have been treated in Singapore for pulmonary embolism using the two new methods. All have fully recovered, with virtually no residual effects.

Dr Jimmy Ong, the consultant cardiologist in Pert who operated on Ms Yip, said: "It is remarkable having access to this technology - being able to immediately relieve the suffering of patients on the operating table and to know for certain they would recover."