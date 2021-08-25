New system to speed up emergency care for patients

Emergency care will be made quicker from tomorrow with three changes to the way Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances and emergency departments in hospitals coordinate.

The roll-out of the Operational Medical Networks Informatics Integrator (OMNII) system will give the care providers access to medical records, facilitate a teleconsultation with doctors and allow for pre-registration of critical patients.

The system follows a collaboration between SCDF, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

In a presentation to the media yesterday, SCDF said the system creates a common platform that links "stakeholders in the pre-hospital emergency care services, such as SCDF's Operations Centre, SCDF Emergency Medical Services and hospitals' emergency departments".

It will enhance the work of paramedics and field operations, added Colonel (Dr) Colin Tan, SCDF's chief medical officer.

Professor Marcus Ong, clinical director of MOH's Unit for Prehospital Emergency Care, said: "Every minute makes a difference."

The system, he said, leverages "digitalisation and information technology in order to ensure timely flow of information between emergency care providers".

From tomorrow, once an ambulance is dispatched, the SCDF Operations Centre will ask for the patient's NRIC in order to retrieve the relevant health records.

For non-citizens, other forms of identification such as an employment pass or work permit could be used to access patient data. If the patient cannot be identified, he could be registered initially as an unknown person.

With the health records, MOH said, the emergency department doctor will know what to expect.

If the patient has a history of asthma, for example, this information will be sent to the SCDF paramedic, who is equipped with the OMNII system.

The second change to the current system will see the paramedics take photos or videos of the patient's injury, or the accident scene, to facilitate a telemedicine consultation en route to the hospital. The OMNII system will also allow the patient's vital signs to be shared with the emergency department in real-time. This will help doctors to prepare.

In the third change, SCDF paramedics will pre-register critical cases to enable the emergency department to prepare for the patient's arrival.

Prof Ong said the OMNII system will enable emergency departments to retrieve patient records and start ordering scans, X-rays or medications.

"It will reduce unnecessary delays that may happen in the manual process (of handing over patient data)," he added.

Pre-registration will be rolled out in SingHealth hospitals first, followed by other hospitals over the next year.

Ms Fannie Lim, senior programme manager of DSTA's Systems Engineering and C3 Centre, said the system uses analytics and data sharing as well as cloud technology to ensure data is shared in a safe and reliable way.

She added that DSTA is working with paramedics and emergency department doctors and nurses to ensure the system is intuitive and user-friendly.