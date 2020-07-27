New strain a key factor behind worst dengue outbreak

A confluence of factors is contributing to Singapore's worst dengue outbreak.

A new dominant strain means fewer Singaporeans are immune.

This coincides with the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw more people working from home and thus were more susceptible to getting bitten in the day, even as maintenance work such as landscaping was reduced.

More than 20,000 infections have been recorded in less than seven months of this year.

This is more than the annual total in other years - with the exception of 2013, which had a total of 22,170 cases.

This year's total will certainly exceed that.

High infection numbers will remain for some time as the three months till October are ideal for mosquitoes to breed.