New precautionary steps for private and corporate jets

Passengers and crew of private or corporate jet planes, also known as business aviation aircraft, must make health declarations before they fly into Singapore.

This and related measures kick in at 11.59pm tomorrow. Affected planes include passenger-chartered planes and owner-operated aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said last night.

Should any passenger or crew member have a temperature of 37.5 deg C and above, or have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose, the plane operator will be told to operate the flight as a medical evacuation flight, with the unwell person considered a patient.

Patients need to be tested negative for Covid-19 at the country they are departing from before they can fly to Singapore.

These patients will also need to have a hospital in Singapore receive them, and a risk assessment of the patients must be provided to the hospital. This applies even to those with conditions that are not infectious.

As for private or corporate jets that do not get classified as medical evacuation flights, if any of their passengers and crew have fever or other respiratory illnesses when they arrive here, they will not be allowed to enter Singapore if they are not residents.

CAAS warned that passengers and crew on private or corporate jets who make false declarations can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act, with fines, imprisonment, or both, listed as penalties.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday that a 64-year-old Indonesian man, who landed in Singapore at Seletar Airport on Saturday, was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Seletar Airport is often used by business and private jets.

The Straits Times has contacted CAAS for more information.