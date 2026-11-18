Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A new name for IMH is a good start, but genuine destigmatisation happens in the community.

SINGAPORE – It has been over two decades, but I still remember a friend laughing when he learnt that a mutual acquaintance had been admitted to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

“She got admitted to Woodbridge, she’s in the loony bin,” he said.

It was a cruel, yet common comment then.

Nobody finds it funny when they learn that someone has been hospitalised for a physical illness, particularly a severe one.

But when it comes to mental health, the empathy may not be so forthcoming.

Today, few would think of IMH as an asylum. But a stay or even a visit there still carries the fear of discrimination.

IMH traces its roots back to the 19th century, and went through several iterations from insane hospital to lunatic asylum in various parts of the island.

Before Singapore’s first Insane Hospital was built in 1841, people with mental illnesses were often locked up in jails, neglected and isolated from society.

To shed old baggage, it got a makeover and a new name as Woodbridge Hospital in 1951. It moved to Buangkok in 1993 with a slightly reduced bed capacity and added the name IMH.

Former IMH chief executive Daniel Fung speaks of a shift in mindset away from prolonged institutional care and helping patients recover and live meaningful lives in the community then.

But more than 30 years later, many continue to associate being warded there with having a crisis that is best kept secret.

The institute is preparing to be renamed yet again to the National Centre for Mental Health Singapore in 2027, with a major campus expansion to be completed by 2040.

Will this erase the stigma or will old prejudices follow?

Reinforcing the safety net

By elevating psychiatric care and giving it the same standing as the national centres for cancer, heart or eye health, the Government is sending a clear signal that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Like these centres, it will lead research, coordinate psychiatric care across hospitals and build sector-wide capabilities.

This is the result of a shift that has unfolded largely over the past two decades. When Fung first joined IMH in 1993, mental health was not a major national priority and specialists were scarce.

Singapore had fewer than 100 psychiatrists, compared with around 300 or more today.

The turning point came in 2005, when work began on Singapore’s National Mental Health Policy, culminating in the National Mental Health Blueprint, which recognised that mental health care needed to extend beyond the walls of IMH.

Today, Singapore has a tiered care model, with interventions for mental well-being ranging from the lowest tier which caters to individuals with few to no symptoms, or the general public looking to build well-being; to the most severe diseases at the highest tier.

By designating IMH a national specialty centre while building inpatient psychiatric capacity at three regional general hospitals, the Ministry of Health is breaking the stigma attached to one single institution.

IMH chief executive Jamie Mervyn Lim has said that a key goal is to lead the coordination of community mental health services to do away with fragmented care, so that the hospital won’t be viewed as the default last resort when one does not know where else to head to.

Community agencies and a growing pool of general practitioners (GPs) offer front-line support, but there are still areas to improve on.

The net outside the hospital must be wide enough to catch people early, and strong enough to support stable patients in the long run.

Jonathan Yeo, a family physician from Family Medicine Clinic Chinatown, said that GPs taking over long-term psychiatric care from specialist clinics have concerns over patient complexity and how to manage patients effectively if they deteriorate or relapse. They also have patients who default either their initial appointment or after a short period of follow-up. “It could be detrimental if they are lost to follow-up,” he said.

The real test of conferring national centre status to IMH will not just be measured at the hospital’s admission counter, but across the wider ecosystem.

As Singapore Association for Mental Health chief executive Nic Lee noted, the new centre’s broader goal must be to ensure that people can get support early and smoothly so their struggles never escalate into a hospital emergency. It must be backed by an equally strong community safety net that steps in long before someone reaches crisis point.

Fighting all types of stigma

Beyond strengthening capabilities for mental health care and a name change, fighting stigma depends very much on how we treat one another.

Many people believe they are not contributing to mental health stigma because they associate it with overt actions, such as discriminating against a job applicant because of a past hospitalisation stint or when a parent tells a depressed teenager that they are being dramatic and to “snap out of it” instead of getting their help.

But stigma can be sneaky.

It can appear as casual doubt when a condition is brought up because it is not physically visible.

It can surface when chronic anxiety is brushed off as stress that “we all experience sometimes”.

Even people who are struggling can internalise the scepticism. They may mask their suffering and smile through the work day or when going about daily activities.

A few months ago, a friend confided in me that she had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. She was completely caught off guard by the labels, despite struggling with her mental health for a year or so.

Even with greater public awareness of mental health, accepting that a mental health condition can happen to any one of us and navigating life without shame after the diagnosis remains a deeply personal journey.

True progress against mental health stigma happens when someone finally speaks up and is met with warmth, instead of having to prove they are broken or struggling before receiving empathy.

As Sabrina Ooi, the chief executive and co-founder of mental health advocacy group Calm Collective Asia, puts it: “The real test of progress is what happens when someone says, ‘I’m struggling’ – does the response help them feel truly supported and enable them to get the right help?”

You can’t legislate away unspoken bias

Stigma starts early, in schools. Young people and their parents may hesitate to seek help out of fear of being labelled or judged by their peers, or bringing shame to their family.

Zeroing in on this goes beyond building awareness campaigns.

It calls for training teachers, parents and peers to respond without dismissal or fear when someone speaks up about a potential mental health issue. It requires having a structured pathway for escalating a case, if needed.

Young people need support from friends, parents, teachers and, as they enter work, colleagues and bosses. What matters most is that they can ask for help, be taken seriously and receive support without fear of judgment, Ooi pointed out.

The Workplace Fairness Act, taking effect later next year, will disallow employers from making adverse employment decisions based on mental health conditions, unless there are genuine, job-related requirements.

Legal safeguards are a must, but laws cannot legislate away unspoken bias. Being quietly sidelined from key projects or penalised because you are viewed as less resilient or difficult are hard to prove.

Yeo said that in the rare cases where he has had to refer patients to IMH, those who tended to refuse were the white-collar professionals, who could be deterred by the stigma of the hospital and having its name on their medical certificates or in their medical records.

While cautiously optimistic that a name change might lower that barrier, Yeo warns that the stigma attached to any place is likely to “re-develop” unless societal mindsets towards mental illnesses shift.

Real change comes when mental health struggles are not treated any differently from physical ones. Mental health is like physical health not because a depressed mind is like a blocked artery or a hardening liver but because both are biological realities, require care and worsen when ignored.

The Singapore Mental Health Study has found that one in seven people here aged 18 and above has experienced a mental disorder in their lifetime.

Mental health is everybody’s business.

Come 2027 and beyond, the transformation of mental health care in Singapore will not be judged by the new banner at IMH but by whether Singaporeans can easily access help in their own neighbourhoods, chat about their mental health problems at the dining table, and seek support at work or in the community – without fear and without apology.