New multi-agency task force to look at promoting healthier lifestyles

SINGAPORE - A new multi-agency task force has been set up to explore ideas on how to encourage Singaporeans here to adopt healthier lifestyle.

The task force, which is chaired by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs, Mr Amrin Amin, will conduct public consultation sessions from January to May next year to crowd-source health promotion ideas.

It will also coordinate efforts across various public agencies such as the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Social and Family Development, announced Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Sunday (Nov 4).

Speaking at an event to mark World Diabetes Day at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mr Gan noted that the task force will focus on three key areas: changing the environment that people live in, empowering individuals through technology, and engaging communities with better service delivery and programmes.

This comes as the Government's "War on Diabetes" has provided a strong foundation to do more in terms of health promotion, said Mr Gan.

Since a war on diabetes was declared in 2016, there have been more accessible healthier food and drink options, and continued efforts to encourage active lifestyles among Singaporeans, said Mr Gan.

For example, as of June this year, more than 6,500 food and beverage stalls are offering healthier options in their menu as part of a healthier dining programme by the Health Promotion Board, he noted.

"Besides improvements in terms of healthier food quality and more physical activity, we need to better integrate, coordinate and scale up efforts to infuse health into every aspect of Singaporeans' lives," said Mr Gan.