New measures in S'pore

Travellers from South Korea, Iran or northern Italy Those who had been there within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 11.59pm today. This already applies to visitors who had been in China, and South Korea's Cheongdo county and Daegu city.

Returning Singaporeans, residents, long-term pass holders Those who had been to the areas above will have to stay home for 14 days.

Other travellers Those who show symptoms may be required to undergo a Covid-19 swab test at checkpoints. If they test positive, they will be taken to a hospital for further checks.

Short-term visitors who refuse the test will be denied entry. Permanent residents and long-term pass holders who refuse could have their passes and privileges revoked or shortened.