New local cases in S'pore triple to 13,046; six more deaths

The number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases has more than tripled, with 13,046 cases reported as at noon yesterday, an increase from the 4,087 such cases reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases yesterday, 10,312 were identified by antigen rapid tests. They were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and are of low risk.

The remaining 2,734 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily virus update on its website.

Before yesterday, the number of locally transmitted cases reported over the previous seven days ranged between 2,919 and 6,120.

The 13,046 new local cases mark the highest total since MOH started including, from last month, the number of Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms who tested positive in antigen rapid tests after visiting a doctor.

There were 162 imported cases - all travellers entering Singapore - while six more people have died from Covid-19. No details about the deceased were given by MOH.

There were 998 hospitalised Covid-19 cases as at yesterday, up from 932 the day before. Of yesterday's cases, 96 required oxygen support while 15 were in the intensive care unit.

According to a seven-day moving average on the number of deaths per 100,000 people, unvaccinated individuals were over four times more likely to die than those who are vaccinated.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.39 yesterday, up from the 1.23 reported the previous day.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Over the last 28 days, there have been 85,357 cases reported. The vast majority - 99.7 per cent - exhibited only mild symptoms or none at all.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 379,681, with 866 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 59 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.