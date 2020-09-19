New infections drop to 11 - the lowest in over six months

There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday - the lowest daily figure in over six months since March 12, when there were nine cases.

The sole new case in the community reported yesterday is currently unlinked. He is a 30-year-old Singaporean man who was confirmed positive on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one new imported case - a work permit holder who returned from India on Sept 6. She had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and was tested while serving her notice.

A Giant outlet at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and the State Courts were added to the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, MOH said yesterday.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times of their visits to get those who were also at these places during the specified periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would have been notified already and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The remaining nine cases were migrant workers staying in dormitories, taking Singapore's total to 57,543. Among these, five were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, MOH said.

The other four cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

The Ministry of Manpower, Building and Construction Authority, Health Promotion Board and Economic Development Board said in a joint statement yesterday that about 5,700 workers who are required to undergo rostered routine testing have yet to do so, and will not be able to return to work until then.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 11 Imported: 1 (1 work permit holder) In community: 1 (1 Singaporean) In dormitories: 9 Active cases: 445 In hospitals: 38 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 407 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,056 Discharged yesterday: 32 TOTAL CASES: 57,543

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

With 32 cases discharged yesterday, 57,056 have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 38 patients remain in hospital, while 407 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.