Covid-19

New high for unlinked cases

  • Published
    4 min ago

There were 26 new Covid-19 cases linked to staff at bus interchanges yesterday, bringing the total to 416.

Yesterday also saw 116 unlinked community cases - the highest number to date.

As at Friday, 81 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated while 83 per cent had received at least one dose.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 05, 2021, with the headline 'New high for unlinked cases'. Subscribe
Topics: 