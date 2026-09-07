New health guidelines: Osteoporosis screening, earlier breast cancer scan recommended

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Women are recommended to self-assess their osteoporosis risk from age 50. Those with high risk should undergo a bone mineral density scan.

SINGAPORE – Women from age 50 and men from age 65 are recommended to undergo osteoporosis screening and risk assessment, under new guidelines from local clinicians.

Previously, there were no screening recommendations for the condition for the general population.

Earlier breast cancer screening for women is also among the new recommendations in the latest report by the Screening Test Review Committee (STRC), issued earlier in 2026.

Screening is now recommended every year for women aged 40 to 49, and every two years for age 50 to 74 if they are without any symptoms and of normal risk.

It was previously advised for women between 50 and 69 to have a mammogram done every two years, if they are in the same risk category.

Spotting the tumours earlier would be helpful, as younger women tend to suffer from more aggressive breast cancers.

Other cancers and metabolic conditions, such as diabetes, also have their screening guidelines updated.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is currently reviewing the recommendations, before deciding if they would be incorporated under the Healthier SG screening programme.

Its review and assessment also determine if subsidies will be provided for the recommended screenings.

STRC is chaired by Chia Kee Seng, founding dean of the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, and comprises 16 local clinicians.

It last reviewed local screening guidelines in 2019.

When reviewing screening recommendations, the STRC considers current clinical evidence, including local and overseas clinical guidelines.

It also looks into current best practices and seeks input from experts or specialist groups under the Academy of Medicine, Singapore.

Other key new recommendations include screening for hypertension (high blood pressure) at least once a year, even for those with normal blood pressure, as the condition is increasingly prevalent across most age groups.

Earlier lung cancer screening for those at high risk is also recommended, to start from 50 instead of 55, and up to 80 instead of 74.

Osteoporosis traditionally associated with women

Osteoporosis – a disease characterised by an increased fracture risk because of the deterioration of bone tissue – has its screening guidelines according to age and frequency formalised for the first time.

It is traditionally associated with women who face a higher risk because of hormonal changes during menopause.

The STRC recommends women to self-assess their osteoporosis risk from age 50 or post-menopause, whichever is earlier. Women enter post-menopause after 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period.

The risk of Asian women can be estimated based on a score derived by deducting the person’s weight in kilogrammes from her age.

A score of less than zero denotes low risk, 0 to 20 denotes moderate risk, while over 20 denotes high risk.

A bone mineral density scan is recommended for those with high risk, or moderate risk coupled with other risk factors such as having menopause before age 45 or concurrently having diseases such as diabetes and hyperthyroidism.

The STRC’s recommended screening frequency is once every five years.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in March that MOH is looking into how Healthier SG can support women to go for more frequent bone density tests.

For men, the need for a bone density test is based on self-assessment according to a similar set of risk factors, such as having other diseases, or if they smoke or lack regular exercise.

There is currently no evidence-based osteoporosis risk assessment scoring for men.

Starting from age 65, they are recommended to assess their osteoporosis risk every five years.

This is because their fracture risk increases progressively from that age on, as they will experience bone loss and declining bone mineral density.

Osteoporosis often went undiagnosed in elderly men with chronic conditions until they suffered bone fractures, a local study by SingHealth Polyclinics showed.

MOH does not track the local prevalence of osteoporosis.

MOH reviewing recommendations

MOH told The Straits Times that it is reviewing the STRC’s recommendations, which were published in February.

“Where updates to screening policies are required, these are implemented progressively and communicated publicly when ready,” said an MOH spokesman.

Explaining why such recommendations from expert groups do not automatically become written policies, the spokesman said: “This is part of an established process, between what is primarily a clinical recommendation and eventual adoption, which also takes into account policy and implementation considerations.”

An example of a recommendation not incorporated as a Healthier SG screening is the use of colonoscopy to screen for colorectal cancer.

Both the faecal immunochemical test (FIT) and colonoscopy are recommended by the STRC for screening of those aged 50 and above.

MOH decided to include only FIT under Healthier SG screening. It considered that FIT screening was non-invasive and more accessible to the public, and that hospitals would be under significant strain if they had to offer colonoscopy as a national-level screening programme.

Currently, Singapore citizens enrolled with Healthier SG are eligible to receive special subsidies for specific recommended screenings, such as cervical and colorectal cancer screening at their enrolled clinic.

All eligible tests and one follow-up consultation, if required, would be fully subsidised.

New cancer screening fund

Affordability of screening and follow-up checks is one of the seven gaps in a patient’s journey to fight cancer identified by the Singapore Cancer Society following a research study in 2025.

To this end, the society is setting up a new cancer screening fund with monies from public, corporate and philanthropic donations. It will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2027.

The aim is to support around 1,000 CHAS blue and orange cardholders in the first year of operations, covering their out-of-pocket costs for follow-up tests and consultations, if they have been screened positive for breast, colorectal or cervical cancer.

“Financial barriers should not prevent anyone from receiving life-saving care,” said the society.