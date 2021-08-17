New dorm cluster with 13 cases in Sungei Kadut; Bishan interchange cluster grows to 15

A new Covid-19 cluster with 13 cases linked to it has emerged at a dormitory at 43 Sungei Kadut Loop, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Another cluster linked to staff at the Bishan bus interchange has grown to 15, with five new cases.

A total of 53 cases were detected yesterday, and of these, 48 were locally transmitted.

Of the 48 cases, 32 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while another seven linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive. The remaining nine cases were unlinked.

Five imported cases were also detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The latest cases bring Singapore's total number of Covid-19 infections to 66,225.

MOH also said four clusters have been closed.

With that, there are now 99 active clusters, with the number of cases in each cluster ranging from three to 1,155.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 526 the week before to 331 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases, too, has fallen from 148 to 89 in the same period.

This is the lowest number of weekly community cases since July 18.

There are now 426 patients in hospital, and 40 of them are very ill, with 33 out of the 40 requiring oxygen supplementation. The other seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the 40, seven patients are fully vaccinated.

Of the seriously ill, 32 are seniors aged above 60. Of these 32 seniors, 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said there is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible.

In the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died was 9.8 per cent, while that of people who were fully vaccinated was 1.2 per cent.

In an update on the progress made in Singapore's push to get people vaccinated, MOH said 76 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated as at Sunday, while 82 per cent have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 shot.

A total of 8,438,233 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been ad-ministered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,432,081 people.

The number of people who have completed the full vaccination regimen now stands at 4,136,498.

In addition, 149,107 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 83,796 people.

Separately, MOH said surveillance testing operations will be held today at Block 695 Jurong West Central 1.

This involves mandatory testing of all residents of the Housing Board block to uncover community infections. It will take place between 9am and 4pm at the void deck of the block.

MOH also said testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 since last Friday. All residents are to bring along their NRICs for identification and keep to their appointment time.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications sent to residents to give them more information. The tests come after 14 Covid-19 cases were detected in six households living in the block, MOH said yesterday.