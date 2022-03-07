New Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations continue to drop

The total number of daily Covid-19 cases and those in hospital continued to fall yesterday, with 13,158 total cases and 1,437 people hospitalised.

This is down from 16,274 infections and 1,559 hospitalisations on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.95 - the fifth day in a row that the weekly infection rate had dipped under one.

The rate, which refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before, was also 0.95 on Saturday. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

On Friday, MOH said the fall in the weekly infection growth rate suggests the current Omicron wave might have peaked. It will continue to monitor the situation closely, and hopes that Covid-19 measures can be streamlined and eased soon.

The streamlining of measures was initially supposed to take place from Feb 25, but was postponed due to the surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

Five deaths were reported yesterday, down from six the day before. There were 47 patients in the intensive care unit, down from 48 the previous day, while 190 patients required oxygen support.

Of the local cases reported yesterday, 11,408 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), and another 1,610 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.