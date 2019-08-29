New community programme launched to prevent or delay dementia in stroke patients

SINGAPORE - A programme which aims to prevent or delay the onset of dementia in stroke patients has been extended to the community after a pilot programme showed patients with better memory and ease in performing daily activities.

The announcement coincided with the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) releasing findings which showed that vascular diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, increased the risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia in Asians.

Singapore has one of the world's highest rates of stroke, with more than 7,000 new patients a year. Around 82,000 people have dementia, and this number is estimated to grow to 100,000 by 2030.

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, who launched the programme on Thursday (Aug 29), stressed the importance of raising awareness of dementia and increasing support for people with the condition and their caregivers.

She noted that the pilot phase of the Temasek Foundation-NNI Stroke Memory Rehabilitation (SMaRT) Programme introduced in 2017 at NNI had benefited close to 200 patients, of whom nearly 60 per cent reported a major improvement in planning abilities and activities of daily living without requiring any assistance.

These benefits continued three and six months after participants completed the programme.

People who suffer mild strokes have a higher incidence of getting dementia, so the programme was developed to reduce their chances of doing so by improving their cognition and daily function.

The encouraging results led to NNI working with five senior care centres to offer the eight-week programme to 1,000 participants over the next year.

Dr Khor was speaking at the 13th International Congress of the Asian Society Against Dementia and the 6th Singapore International Neuro-Cognitive Symposium at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The three-day Congress is a global forum promoting the advancement of scientific knowledge, research and clinical practice in the management of dementia, and more than 600 clinicians and medical staff from nearly 20 countries are attending.

In the light of its findings on mild cognitive impairment and dementia in Asians, the NNI has also developed a six-month training programme for primary care practitioners to help detect and treat dementia by addressing vascular risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes.

A total of 54 healthcare professionals, comprising 38 primary care physicians from the polyclinics and 16 allied health professionals, including nurses, psychologists and case managers, will attend the first course, which starts next month and ends in January next year.