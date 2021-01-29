New community cases down to one in past week

Only one new Covid-19 case in the community was reported in the past week and there were no unlinked ones.

This comes after there were 21 new cases in the community in the week before and six unlinked cases in the same time period.

Meanwhile, two of the Covid-19 cases announced yesterday have tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in Britain.

They are among the 34 new coronavirus cases, all imported, that were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The two new cases with the B117 strain of the virus are a work permit holder, 31, who had arrived from Bangladesh, and a work pass holder, 33, from India.

Initially, the work permit holder had tested negative for Covid-19 after he was swabbed on Jan 17 during his stay-home notice (SHN) period.

On Jan 18, he was quarantined and isolated after he had been identified as a flight contact of another Covid-19 patient. He was tested again on Tuesday and confirmed positive for Covid-19. He has also tested preliminary positive for the B117 strain and is pending further confirmatory tests.

The other man who tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain is a software engineer at shipping company Pacific International Lines. He was swabbed on Jan 7 during his SHN and tested negative for Covid-19.

However, he developed nausea on Monday and visited the doctor the next day. On Wednesday, he was confirmed to have Covid-19.

"Given their recent travel history, we have classified both cases as imported," said the ministry.

All identified close contacts of the cases, including their household members and co-workers, have been isolated and quarantined. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that the ministry can detect asymptomatic cases.

Update on cases

New cases: 34 Imported: 34 (3 Singaporeans, 5 PRs, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 4 work pass holders, 16 work permit holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 1 (0 unlinked cases) Active cases: 248 In hospitals: 40 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 208 Deaths: 29 Total discharged: 59,133 Discharged yesterday: 44 TOTAL CASES: 59,425

Shrimp Prawn Seafood in Boat Quay, Amoy Street Food Centre and China Square Food Centre were added to the list of locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

With 44 cases discharged yesterday, 59,133 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital, while 208 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.