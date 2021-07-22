New clusters in 2 markets and Marina Bay Sands casino

There are two new Covid-19 clusters at markets in Clementi and Whampoa linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, as well as a new cluster at the Marina Bay Sands casino, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its daily update yesterday, MOH said it has detected 22 Covid-19 cases among people who worked in or visited Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, and 12 cases at Whampoa Drive Market.

Both markets will be closed to the public from today to Aug 5 to break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, MOH said.

There are 130 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now has 454 cases in total, as well as eight new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which now stands at 215 cases.

Free Covid-19 testing will be offered to members of the public who visited the Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre and the Haig Road Market and Food Centre between July 7 and yesterday.

MOH said it is working with the People's Association to distribute antigen rapid test self-test kits to individuals who visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days.

The collection will take place today and tomorrow at residents' committee centres in the vicinity of Whampoa Drive Market at 92 Whampoa Drive and 726 West Coast Market at 726 West Coast Road.

MOH said that there were 11 Covid-19 cases linked to the Marina Bay Sands casino cluster, and investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission there.

The casino will be closed to the public from today until Aug 5.

MOH said it will conduct special testing operations for all staff of the casino.

It will also extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited the Marina Bay Sands casino between July 7 and yesterday.

MOH is also investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets, and their close contacts.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 88 cases the week before to 766 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from 14 cases to 82 over the same period.

There is likely ongoing transmission at Sakura Entertainment at 517 Geylang Road.

There are 28 active Covid-19 clusters as at yesterday, with the number of cases in each ranging between three and 454.

Singapore reported a total of 181 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, comprising 179 locally transmitted cases and two imported cases.

There were 30 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases are four unvaccinated seniors above 70 who are at risk of serious illness.

MOH also gave a vaccination update: About 6.83 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Singapore under the national vaccination programme.

About 4.16 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 2.79 million people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

There are 379 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

The patients include one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and seven who require oxygen support.

Over the past 28 days, eight patients were admitted to intensive care, required oxygen supplementation or died. Among them, six were unvaccinated, while two had received one dose of the vaccine. None were fully vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.