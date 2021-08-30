New clusters at bus interchange and dormitory

Two new Covid-19 clusters were reported yesterday, one linked to Boon Lay Bus Interchange staff and another to a dormitory in Neythal Road.

The Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster has seven new cases, bringing its total to 15. It is the seventh active cluster involving staff at a bus interchange.

Three new cases are linked to a dormitory at 119 Neythal Road in Pioneer, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to four.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had reported clusters at the Jurong East, Clementi, Punggol and Toa Payoh bus interchanges last week. Covid-19 clusters at Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges were reported earlier this month.

There are now 174 cases linked to the bus interchange clusters.

Besides the Neythal Road dormitory, there are six other dormitories with active Covid-19 clusters.

They are the Tuas South Lodge, North Coast Lodge, Westlite Juniper, Westlite Mandai and Homestay Lodge dormitories, and the dorm at 43 Sungei Kadut Loop.

There are now 266 cases linked to the dormitory clusters.

In its nightly update yesterday, MOH said that there are now 67 active clusters, with infections ranging from three to 1,155 each.

Singapore recorded 124 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases yesterday. Of these, 21 cases are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster. This cluster, which was announced by MOH last Tuesday, now has 198 cases.

Of the remaining 103 new cases, 37 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

Another 32 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive. The remaining 34 were unlinked cases.

There were also nine imported cases, three of whom were detected on arrival in Singapore and another six who developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In all, there were 133 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total to 67,304.

A total of 414 patients are currently hospitalised. There are 14 patients who require oxygen supplementation, and six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 14 are seniors aged above 60, nine of whom are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In total, 80 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.