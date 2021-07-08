New cluster emerges with 3 new cases; 2 local cases unlinked

A new cluster was declared yesterday after three new Covid-19 cases were linked to Case 64599.

The Ministry of Health did not give any details on Case 64599 or the other patients linked to the new cluster, which now has a total of four cases.

Two other cases reported yesterday are currently unlinked, bringing the total number of locally transmitted cases to five.

There were also seven imported cases. Five were detected upon arrival, while two developed Covid-19 during their stay-home notice period or isolation.

The 12 new cases confirmed yesterday take Singapore's total to 62,652 cases.

There are currently 23 active clusters, with three to 94 infections each.

Currently, 90 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

Most are well and under observation, but seven require oxygen and three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over the last 28 days, 21 patients were seriously ill and two died.

Of these, 20 were unvaccinated and three were partially vaccinated.

So far, about 5.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose of the vaccine, MOH said in an update on the national vaccination programme.

Two-thirds of the population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said yesterday that it expects half of the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of the month.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 68 in the week before to 24 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from nine in the week before to seven in the past week.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.