Mr Mah Yook Loong, 74, put off seeing a doctor for two months in 2019, preferring instead to endure excruciating pain down his spine. He slept while seated as the pain prevented him from lying down.

"My father said if his time was up, he did not want to go for any treatment and wanted to pass on in the comfort of home," said his daughter, Ms Mah Siew Heng, 41, a financial consultant.