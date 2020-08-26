New cases at five-month low of 31

There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,435.

This is the lowest daily figure in more than five months since March 22, when there were 23 cases.

There were also no community cases from yesterday's update, said the Health Ministry. The last time there were no cases in the community was last Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman was the sole imported case announced yesterday among the new ones.

The permanent resident returned to Singapore from India on Aug 13. She was placed on stay-home notice when she arrived and was confirmed to be positive on Monday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 30 new cases announced yesterday.

Among the 30 cases in dormitories, 26 had been tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining four cases were detected through MOH's surveillance testing, such as the ministry's routine testing every two weeks of workers living in dormitories.

The ministry did not announce any new clusters yesterday or add new places to its list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, it said.

Update on cases

New cases: 31 Imported: 1 (PR) In community: 0 In dormitories: 30 Active cases: 1,592 In hospitals: 78 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 1,514 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 54,801 Discharged yesterday: 230 TOTAL CASES: 56,435

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 230 cases discharged yesterday, 54,801 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 78 patients remain in hospital while 1,514 are recuperating in community facilities, with none in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.