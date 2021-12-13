Coronavirus: Global situation

New border rules for VTL travellers

The Republic and several nations with which it has vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) have introduced new border measures following the emergence of the Omicron variant. Here is a look at some of the stricter requirements announced in recent weeks.

SINGAPORE

Initial measures: Traveller to take a pre-departure test, either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen rapid test (ART), within two days of departure to Singapore, and an on-arrival PCR test.

Added/tightened measure: Traveller to take self-administered ARTs daily from the second to seventh day after arrival. The tests on days three and seven have to be done at a testing centre.

MALAYSIA

Initial measures: Traveller to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure, and another on arrival.

Added/tightened measure: Traveller to take pre-departure test 48 hours before departure, down from 72 hours. He also has to take ARTs on the second, fourth and sixth day after arrival, and undergo a professionally administered ART on the third and fifth day.

UNITED STATES

Initial measures: Traveller to show a negative Covid-19 test result obtained within three days of departure.

Added/tightened measure: All travellers, including vaccinated ones, must show a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day before their flight to the US.

AUSTRALIA

Initial measures: Traveller to take PCR swab test within three days of departure to New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, and a test within 24 hours of arrival. He must also take extra tests from day five, depending on the state he is travelling to.

Added/tightened measure: Traveller has to isolate for at least 72 hours on arrival.

BRITAIN

Initial measures: Traveller to take a PCR test or ART on or before the second day of arrival in Britain.

Added/tightened measure: Traveller must take a pre-departure PCR test or ART within 48 hours of his flight. He must also take a PCR test for the on-arrival test, and self-isolate till he receives a negative result. 

