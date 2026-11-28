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New alliance of five community healthcare bodies to better serve patients with chronic diseases

SINGAPORE - Five community healthcare organisations have joined forces with the aim to make things easier for Singaporeans to prevent and manage chronic conditions.

Called the SG Health Alliance, the collective effort wants to help more people understand their health risks, take preventive action early and access appropriate care and support in the community.

The alliance comprises Diabetes Singapore, National Kidney Foundation (NKF), Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) and Stroke Support Station (S3).

Officially launched by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung at Bukit Canberra on Nov 28, the group will work with the three regional healthcare clusters - NHG Health, National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth - to advance preventive health.

At the heart of the pact is a simple yet important message: Five conditions, many connections, one shared opportunity for prevention, said NKF chief executive officer Yen Tan.

“Diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and cancer share several underlying risk factors and can affect the same person. At NKF, we see patients coming for dialysis because of renal failure due to diabetes. Dialysis can place significant stress on the heart and contribute to cardiovascular complications over time,” she said.

“So it makes sense for the five community organisations to bring together the expertise and networks to strengthen public education, encourage early detection and help Singaporeans better manage their health outcome.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said sleep, diet, exercise and social activities remain key to preventing, controlling and managing chronic diseases. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Speaking at the launch, Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, said: “If diseases share common roots, genes could be described as their ‘mother’, and lifestyle as their ‘father’.

“Our genes are the blueprint for our lives, and we may not be able to choose them, but there are many aspects of our lifestyles that we can gradually improve.”

He said many of the chronic diseases are caused by lifestyle; and sleep, diet, exercise and social activities remain key to preventing, controlling and managing them.

By having the community health organisations work together, they can pool resources and expertise to provide more comprehensive health support.

A key priority of the alliance is to explore opportunities for better care navigation and cross-referrals among member organisations.

For example, patients at NKF who are found to have heart disease can be referred to the Singapore Heart Foundation’s Heart Wellness Programme for rehabilitation support.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

One patient who would benefit from this is housewife Fadzrina Sobri, 56.

Fadzrina is diabetic and like others living with chronic diseases, she has issues with her heart and kidneys as well.

“I was diagnosed with diabetes after a health check-up in 2004 and I was put on medication to manage the disease. But in 2019 I suffered my first heart attack. The doctor found I had 100% blockage in one artery, 70% in another and 30% in a third. I was told I had to go for stenting which I refused,” she said.

In 2024, her kidneys failed and she was advised by her doctor to go for dialysis.

“I had no choice, even if it would put pressure on my heart,” she said.

“I had to go for regular checks of my heart and my husband takes me there. Last year (2025) during one of the checks, I was told that the blockages to the arteries remained the same and that since I was given aspirin as a blood thinner all I needed to do was to monitor the situation,” she said.

She added that having the different organisations come together would be beneficial to someone like her as well as to her family members as access to health information and screening services would be easier and faster.