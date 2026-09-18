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New active ageing centre in Yishun helps seniors build confidence in gyms, find purpose in life

Rita Joseph, 71, at TOUCHpoint@Yishun 148, which offers a programme to help seniors gain confidence in using gym equipment before gradually transiting to community gyms.

SINGAPORE – When 71-year-old full-time caregiver Rita Joseph suffered a stroke in October 2015 that severely weakened the right side of her body, she suddenly found herself on the receiving end of care.

The former nurse was unable to do tasks such as handling utensils and opening bottles, and required assistance from her husband. She could only wait for him to return home to help her.

While Rita was determined to regain her strength through active exercise, fear held her back from stepping into a community gym on her own.

That changed in July 2026, when Touch Community Services encouraged her to join a senior-centric gym programme at its new active ageing centre (AAC) in Yishun.

Officially opened on Sept 18, TOUCHpoint@Yishun 148 offers a six-week programme to help seniors aged 60 and above gain confidence in using gym equipment before gradually transiting to community gyms.

Called “Start Strong. Stay Strong”, the programme keeps workouts engaging by gamifying the machines, encouraging the seniors to challenge their physical strength and earn points as they exercise.

Another initiative is the TOUCH Senior Wellness and Community Activation Programme, which takes active ageing beyond routine activities to holistic wellness. Programmes include those that help seniors find purpose in life and understand their own emotions.

The initative is a collaboration with DBS Foundation, which has committed $1.5 million over 4½ years .

TOUCH Community Services plan to recruit and train 700 elderly individuals over three years as wellness motivators to assist their vulnerable and socially isolated peers.

With the opening of TOUCHpoint@Yishun 148, the number of AACs by Touch Community Services is now seven, with three more scheduled to open in 2027.

Lily Wee, 72, a former secretary of a furnishing company, never expected to benefit from a programme that would require her to reflect on her life’s journey.

During the wellness and community activation programme, she found herself opening up about her insecurities.

She had spent 12 years in Kazakhstan where she helped children in need, fulfilling a lifelong desire to volunteer after mother’s sudden death.

When her visa expired, she was forced to come back to Singapore in 2018, which left her feeling lost and unsure of her identity.

The programme helped her to reflect on what she had accomplished and rediscover her sense of self.

“I realised this is what senior citizens need – a platform and safe space for us to share and...reflect about our lives,” she said. “I didn’t realise I had the courage to go to Kazakhstan. I mean going all the way there alone. I was surprised.”

Touch Community Services cited a 2022 study by the National University of Singapore, involving 17,000 seniors aged 61 to 96. It found that one in 16 seniors was disengaged from the community. This highlighted the vital need to fund senior wellness initiatives that build lasting connections and a sense of fulfilment in later life, said the social service agency.

Nee Soon GRC MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi said the senior wellness programme responds directly to the needs of the community, enabling the new AAC to provide not just the hardware but also the “heartware” to support seniors.

“Through the reflection exercise...you could see that there are so many things that seniors can draw upon – their wisdom, their strength – not only for themselves or their peers, but also to share with the younger next generation,” he said.

As for the six-week gym programme, it is held twice a week. For the first six months after the centre’s opening, enrolment costs $20.

Rita found her anxieties alleviated after going through the programme.

“ Before , I was very afraid to go inside any gym. I felt that it was something not for me. But now that they’ve trained us, I’m more confident about entering any gym,” she said.