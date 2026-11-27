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A record amount of $175.1 million MediFund assistance has been given out by the Health Ministry to help needy Singaporeans with their medical bills in the last financial year.

SINGAPORE - A total of $175.1 million from the Medical Endowment Fund (MediFund) was dispensed to help needy Singaporeans with their medical bills in the last financial year which ended on March 31, 2026 .

It marks the highest amount of MediFund assistance given out to date within a financial year, amounting to a year-on-year increase of $10 million, or 6.1% over the previous year .

MediFund, introduced on April 1, 1993, helps needy Singaporean patients who cannot afford their medical bills after receiving government subsidies, and drawing on other means of payment, including national insurance MediShield Life, and tapping their MediSave savings.

The increase in MediFund assistance comes as the number of approved applications grew by 3.8%, and totalled more than 1.14 million in the last financial year.

The amount of assistance provided to patients in both public healthcare institutions (PHIs) and intermediate and long-term care (ILTC) facilities increased.

The total amount provided to patients in PHIs, such as public hospitals and polyclinics, was $125.6 million - an increase of $6.6 million (5.5%) compared to the previous year.

There was a bigger jump of 7.5% for the assistance given to patients in ILTC facilities, such as community hospitals and nursing homes. It amounted to $49.5 million in the last financial year.

“With MediFund, no Singaporean would be denied access to appropriate, subsidised care due to an inability to pay”, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its Nov 27 announcement.

MOH also said that from the next financial year, statistics in the annual report will be streamlined, with statistics for MediFund Silver no longer reported separately.

MediFund Silver was established in November 2007 as a carve-out under the MediFund scheme for needy Singaporean patients aged 65 and above.

The ringfencing requirement has been lifted, and the reporting requirements can be streamlined from the next financial year, said MOH.

The Ministry added that this is a purely administrative change which “will not affect the assistance available to eligible patients, regardless of age.”

The annual report also lists the members of the 12th MediFund advisory council appointed on April 1 for a three-year term. It continues to be be chaired by Thali Koattiath Udairam, former chief executive of Sheares Healthcare Group.