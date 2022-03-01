Nearly half of 21,800 whose vaccination status lapsed are Singaporeans

Just under half, or 48 per cent, of the 21,800 people who have had their Covid-19 vaccination status lapsed on Feb 14 for failing to take the booster shot are Singaporeans.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday said another 14 per cent are permanent residents while the remaining 38 per cent are work pass holders.

Most Singaporeans who have not had their booster shots are aged 60 and older, he added in response to Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC). "A common reason for not getting booster jabs is that they seldom go out, feel adequately protected with their primary vaccination and preferred to delay their booster vaccination," he told Parliament.

He added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) was unable to ascertain the reasons for non-citizens not getting their boosters, although indications are that many are overseas.

On Feb 14, new rules were implemented requiring those 18 and above to have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary Covid-19 vaccination series to maintain full vaccination status.

People who do not do so will not be able to dine in at restaurants or go to shopping malls, among other things, under the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

Nine in 10 people have completed the primary series of vaccination, while two-thirds of the population have received boosters. Mr Ong said MOH will continue encouraging people to get boosters, including by sending them reminders.