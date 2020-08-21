Nearly 6 in 10 satisfied with Govt's handling of pandemic: Poll

A recent survey on workplace resilience has found that close to six in 10 Singaporeans were satisfied with how the Government managed the Covid-19 situation, though they may feel stressed by the pandemic.

About 57 per cent of the respondents felt that the Government had a good grasp of the situation. About 29 per cent were neutral on this, while around 15 per cent felt the Government did not have a good grasp of the Covid-19 situation.

The survey also showed that some 75 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the timely and useful information the Government had provided on the Covid-19 situation, with 20 per cent feeling neutral and just 5 per cent who felt they were not receiving useful and timely information.

The survey was conducted by the National University Health System's (NUHS) Mind Science Centre, with the help of community resource platform iamaccb.sg

Launched on the platform on May 20, the survey had attracted 1,407 respondents by the time it wrapped up on June 15.

The respondents could choose from five answers - from strongly agree to neutral to strongly disagree - when responding to 10 statements.

Speaking yesterday on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday talk show, Associate Professor John Wong, director of NUHS' Mind Science Centre, noted that the responses to the two statements on the Government's management of the pandemic and its dissemination of information were encouraging, given how quickly the pandemic was evolving.

This is the same survey that had found that more of those working from home feel stressed than those working on the front line of the pandemic. Some 61 per cent of those working from home felt stressed, compared with 53 per cent of front liners, The Straits Times reported earlier.

More people in the work-from-home group (51 per cent) also reported feeling stressed at home, compared with the group who are on the front line of the pandemic (32 per cent).

Joyce Teo