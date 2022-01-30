Nearly 1,000 GP clinics to stay open during festive holiday

Almost 1,000 clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year holidays, from tomorrow to Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that of the 988 general practitioner (GP) clinics operating, 523 are Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and 324 of these can provide Covid-19 swabs. The ministry added: "We encourage members of the public, including children, who feel unwell during the festivities to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions."

Those who develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection - such as cough, sore throat and runny nose - as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, are encouraged to visit a PHPC.

Eleven combined test centres across the island will also continue to operate and take in patients who have been referred for a swab test by their doctor.

The ministry advised the public to call the clinics to confirm the availability and timing of services - particularly for Covid-19 testing and vaccination - and make an appointment before heading down.

Those cared for by telemedicine providers, such as those on the home recovery programme, will continue to have access to these services.

Meanwhile, the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.

People who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995.

"We seek everyone's continued effort and cooperation to exercise social responsibility and comply with all the safe management measures that have been put in place," said MOH.

The list of clinics open during the holidays can be found here: https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/close-to-1-000-general-p…