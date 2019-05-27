NEA and grassroots organisations reach out to residents as dengue cases exceed last year's total

SINGAPORE - A recent spike in dengue cases has contributed to the number of reported cases so far surpassing last year's total figure, prompting the National Environment Agency (NEA) to bring forward its annual dengue prevention programme.

The programme sees grassroots organisations and NEA officials reaching out to residents to raise awareness about the spread of the disease and how to curb it.

NEA said 3,541 dengue cases have been reported to date, compared to 3,285 cases for the whole of 2018.

Three people, all of whom were in their seventies, have died from the mosquito-borne viral disease this year.

The two largest active dengue clusters seen recently both involve the Woodlands estate. So far, 88 breeding spots have been detected, out of which 72 were found in homes.

A total of 239 dengue cases have been reported in the estate so far.

On Monday (May 27) , Mr Amrin Amin, advisor to Woodlands grassroots organisations, visited homes at Block 834, Woodlands Street 83, together with NEA officers.

The block has had seven reported dengue cases so far.

The visits are meant to raise awareness of the ongoing dengue outbreak and advocate for greater efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mr Amrin, senior parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, also distributed bottles of insect repellent to residents and reminded them to play their part in fighting dengue, such as by removing mosquito-breeding sources in their homes.

The whole community must work to prevent the rise in dengue cases, said Mr Amrin.

"It is very important for us to work closely together because lives are at stake," he added.

Apart from conducting house visits in collaboration with grassroots organisations, the NEA also partners with various stakeholders, including the Town Councils and construction site contractors to spread dengue prevention messages.