National disability insurance starts in Oct

Singapore's national disability insurance, CareShield Life, will begin in October, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday.

The insurance scheme will give a policyholder a monthly payout of at least $600 for life if he suffers from a severe disability that needs long-term care.

This means the payouts will continue even after a person has finished paying all the premiums for the insurance scheme.

The payout amount will also rise over the years so that it is enough to meet rising costs.

CareShield Life is compulsory for residents born in 1980 or later. People aged 30 to 40 will begin to pay premiums for the scheme from Oct 1.

The premiums will be paid through a person's Medisave account from when he turns 30 until he reaches the age of 67.

But once the policyholder has a severe disability that results in payouts from CareShield Life, the person stops paying premiums for it.

Severe disability is defined as needing help in at least three of these activities of daily living: eating, getting dressed, using the toilet, bathing, moving or walking around, and getting from the bed to a chair or vice versa.

SEE HOME