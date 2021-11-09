THE BIG STORY

Starting tomorrow, fully vaccinated people from the same household will be allowed to dine out in groups of up to five. However, this easing of measures will not be extended to hawker centres and coffee shops, as they cannot carry out comprehensive checks on all diners.

More than three weeks after four-year-old Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi recovered from Covid-19, he started having a high fever and chills. Two days later, he started vomiting. His mother, Ms Marilyn Cacanindin, recounted the ordeal to The Straits Times in an exclusive interview yesterday.

WORLD

China's President Xi Jinping is set to solidify his power when the Communist Party leadership adopts a landmark historical resolution this week at its sixth plenary session, paving the way for the Chinese leader to possibly resurrect the party chairmanship.

BUSINESS

Thomson View Condominium is up for collective sale via public tender, after securing an 80 per cent mandate from its owners in just six months despite Covid-19-related disruptions. The condominium's fifth bid - at a reserve price of $950 million - is potentially Singapore's largest residential one so far this year.

SINGAPORE

The High Court yesterday dismissed a bid by a 33-year-old Malaysian, who is scheduled to be hanged tomorrow for drug trafficking, to escape the gallows. But Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was granted a stay of execution pending a hearing before the Court of Appeal at 2.30pm today.

LIFE

As Vaccinated Travel Lanes open up, demand for pre-departure tests is on the rise. Doctors interviewed by The Straits Times have observed that the first fliers are often businessmen attending work meetings and those planning long-delayed family reunions overseas.