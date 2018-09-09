MP Louis Ng's daughter diagnosed with Kawasaki disease; responding well to treatment after being hospitalised

SINGAPORE - The daughter of Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng has been hospitalised after she was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease.

The disease usually affects children under four years of age, and causes inflammation of the blood vessels.

Katie, who is over a year old, was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) last Friday (Sept 7), Mr Ng told The Straits Times on Sunday.

Her parents found her with a fever, rash and red eyes.

"She is responding well to the treatment, hopefully she will be discharged later today. There will be follow-up appointments next week to make sure the disease doesn't affect her heart," he said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Mr Ng said that his daughter, who has a non-identical twin, Poppy, was being treated for Kawasaki disease.

According to KKH's website, symptoms include high fever, red or sore eyes, dry red lips, a red tongue, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

While most children with Kawasaki disease recover with no problems, around 5 to 20 per cent of them may develop heart complications, especially if not treated early.

Katie's parents had rushed to bring her to see a general practitioner when she started displaying the symptoms last week.

The doctor suspected it was Kawasaki disease, and recommended blood tests.

Related Story Detecting Kawasaki disease

KKH's website states that while there are no tests that will diagnose the disease specifically, they are done to ensure other diseases are not causing the same signs and symptoms.

Mr Ng told ST that the disease is not contagious, and others in the family were fine.

In his post, the MP also apologised to residents for missing some events as he had to look after his child.

Katie and her twin Poppy were born prematurely via an emergency caesarean on Feb 23 last year at the Singapore General Hospital.

The twins had to spend weeks in the intensive care unit. Mr Ng and his wife, Amy, also have a four-year-old daughter, Ella.