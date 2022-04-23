Most places won't require check-in via TraceTogether

From next Tuesday, most places will not differentiate between people who are vaccinated and those who are not, except for higher-risk settings such as larger events, food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and nightlife establishments with dancing.

This means most venues will no longer require the public to check in using the TraceTogether app or token, except where vaccination status checks are still required.

Speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the key consideration for implementing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) was that those who were not fully vaccinated had accounted for a disproportionate number of patients falling severely ill or dying.

He said: "So when our hospitals were still under a lot of pressure, VDS was critical in ensuring that we did not exert too much burden on our healthcare system. However, now that the hospital's workload has eased considerably, there is less need now to retain VDS in its current form."

This comes as Singapore's vaccination coverage stands at among the highest in the world and hospitalisations continue to decline. About 96 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen.

Under the differentiation measures, unvaccinated individuals could not dine out, go to shopping malls or visit attractions. They were also banned from indoor sports facilities, cinemas, museums and public libraries.

VDS will continue to apply in higher-risk settings, such as nightspots with dancing, where people gather in close proximity with prolonged and close interactions, Mr Ong said yesterday.

It will also remain at events with more than 500 participants at any one time, such as large-scale gala dinners, weddings and conferences, as these are potential super-spreading events, he added.

And they will continue to apply at F&B establishments, including restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres.

However, F&B establishments will no longer need to conduct VDS checks on their customers, following hawker centres and coffee shops, which no longer conduct such checks.

The onus will instead be on the individuals dining in to abide by the rules, with random spot checks conducted to ensure that only fully vaccinated people are present.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will also stop issuing health risk notices to close contacts of Covid-19 patients from next Tuesday.

Individuals infected with Covid-19 will also no longer need to submit details of household contacts online.

However, they should continue to exercise social responsibility, such as by informing close contacts to take the necessary precautions, said MOH.

To complement the removal of health risk notices, people who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer need to upload their TraceTogether data or submit their tokens from Tuesday.

But the public are still strongly encouraged to keep the app on their mobile phones or keep their tokens, should they be used again, such as in response to a new Covid-19 variant of concern.

