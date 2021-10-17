More unvaccinated pregnant women in hospital with Covid-19

More pregnant women who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 but became infected with it are now hospitalised here.

Unvaccinated pregnant women are more at risk of severe complications from Covid-19, and should get their vaccines as soon as possible, said local obstetricians and gynaecologists, as well as infectious diseases specialists, yesterday.

Doctors spoke about Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy at a free webinar organised by the College of Clinician Scientists under the Academy of Medicine Singapore.

It was attended by 202 people, including pregnant women and members of the public.

"The numbers of (pregnant patients) are rapidly rising... A couple of days ago, about 20 pregnant patients were Covid-19 positive... Unfortunately, among those, only one or two were fully vaccinated," said Associate Professor Tan Lay Kok, head of the maternal foetal medicine department at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

From May to Sept 30, KKH saw more than 40 cases of pregnant women infected with Covid-19, said Professor Tan Hak Koon, chairman of the hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) division. He did not take part in the webinar.

From mid-June to Sept 30, KKH vaccinated more than 1,000 of its pregnant and breastfeeding patients, including those planning to conceive, he said.

Senior consultant Citra Mattar from National University Hospital's (NUH) O&G department's division of maternal foetal medicine - who moderated the webinar - said that 50 to 60 per cent of the hospital's pregnant patients have been fully or partially vaccinated, with the take-up rate picking up since August.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women have been able to register to receive Covid-19 vaccines under the national programme since June 4.

The Ministry of Health had said then that such women should discuss the risks and benefits of the vaccination with their doctors to make an informed decision.

Unvaccinated pregnant women are at higher risk of severe complications - and need intensive care and mechanical ventilation - if they contract the disease.

Maternal death and a stillborn child are possibilities as well.

In a Facebook post on Sept 29, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that more than 85 per cent of pregnant women hospitalised with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated.

Among them, about 20 per cent needed oxygen supplementation, and another 10 per cent needed high dependency care or care in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Prof Tan Lay Kok said that to date, no pregnant woman who contracted Covid-19 but was vaccinated against it has needed oxygen therapy or was sent to the ICU.

The risks for those unvaccinated, especially at the later stages of pregnancy, include pneumonia, compromised lungs and placenta rupture.

During the webinar, doctors urged pregnant participants to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Dr Ho Xin Yi, associate consultant at KKH's O&G department, said: "Some women may choose to delay their vaccine until after the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, which is the crucial time period for the baby's development."

She also emphasised that there is no evidence showing that Covid-19 vaccines can harm the foetus or put the pregnancy at risk.

Covid-19 vaccines can be beneficial to babies, with some studies showing that certain protective antibodies from mothers can be transferred to babies via the placenta or through breast milk, said Associate Professor Zubair Amin, head and senior consultant at the neonatology department in the Khoo Teck Puat - National University Children's Medical Institute at NUH.