More than 1,300 apply to join ST's Covid-19 webinar

All 1,000 places for an online webinar on Covid-19 to be hosted by The Straits Times today were snapped up within a day of the webinar's announcement, and more than 300 readers were on the waitlist as of last night.

Successful registrants would have received an e-mail invitation to join the webinar, which takes place at 12.30pm today on videoconferencing platform Zoom.

A video recording of the webinar will also be made available to everyone on ST's Facebook page and YouTube channel at 7pm this evening.

The webinar will address some of the burning questions on the Covid-19 situation. For instance, when Singaporeans can expect to be able to go on holiday again is one of the questions readers sent to ST that will be posed to the panellists.

Also on their minds is why the number of daily new cases in foreign worker dormitories continues to be high despite the workers having undergone several months of quarantine and isolation.

Readers have also asked about the veracity of claims made online that breathing in heated air can help neutralise the coronavirus in a person's throat and lungs.

The webinar panel consists of Professor Teo Yik Ying, who is dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health; Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital and chair of the World Health Organisation's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network steering committee; and Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School, who is working on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

ST's senior health correspondent Salma Khalik is the moderator for the discussion.

The webinar is being organised to observe the six-month mark since Singapore reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on Jan 23. Globally, there are now more than 15 million confirmed cases and over 600,000 deaths. In Singapore, the latest case tally as of last night stands at 48,744, with 27 deaths.