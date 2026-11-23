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More stroke incidents in ageing Singapore; cases also climbing among the young due to poor diet, lifestyle

Stroke survivor Vanessa Ong (right), 35, exercising under the supervision of senior physiotherapist Michelle Neo at the Stroke Support Station’s adaptive gym at AMK Hub.

SINGAPORE – Vanessa Ong was studying in Melbourne in 2008 when a stroke left her unable to speak or move the right side of her body.

She was only 17 years old.

She was first treated in Australia before returning to Singapore. For more than half a year, she was bedridden before she was transferred to a wheelchair. She finally regained her ability to walk independently after more than a year of intensive rehabilitation.

Strokes among young people are on the rise, according to the latest statistics from the National Registry of Diseases Office (NRDO).

This is likely due to lifestyle-related factors such as unhealthy diets high in salt, saturated fats and processed foods, as well as staying sedentary with insufficient physical activity, said Carol Tham, a senior consultant at the National Neuroscience Institute’s neurology department.

This has led to more younger adults developing high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels and obesity – all of which are risk factors for stroke, she noted.

The number of stroke episodes has gone up, from 6,720 to 10,664 between 2013 and 2023.

This was largely due to an ageing population, said the NRDO in its Singapore Stroke Registry 2023 annual report published on Oct 1.

The age-standardised incidence rate rose by 8% over the same period, from 160.3 strokes to 173.4 strokes per 100,000 population.

Rates which are age-standardised allow for a fair comparison over time as this removes the effect of the population ageing.

Across the different age groups, stroke rates increased the most among younger adults.

The age-standardised incidence rate for the 15- to 29-year age group almost doubled over the decade, from 3.9 to 7.4 per 100,000 population. For the 30- to 39-year group, the rate increased about 40%, from 19.4 to 27.3 per 100,000 population.

Risk of stroke greatly increased with age

Nevertheless, NRDO said in the report that stroke incidence increased markedly with age, and older individuals are at greater risk of stroke because of a higher prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors.

In particular, the incidence rates almost doubled for every successive 10-year age band from 50 years onwards, NRDO added.

The office was set up in 2001 by the Health Ministry to collect data on selected major diseases and health conditions in Singapore.

There are two main types of strokes – ischaemic and haemorrhagic, Tham explained.

Ischaemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, disrupting the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the affected brain region.

This could be a result of atherosclerosis – deposition of fatty cholesterol inside the walls of blood vessels, or diseases which make blood more prone to clotting, such as certain cancers.

The less common haemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and leads to bleeding in the brain. Such strokes could be a result of high blood pressure which damages the small blood vessels in the brain, or rarer causes such as arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), which is a congenital condition causing blood vessels to form abnormally.

According to the report, ischaemic strokes consistently accounted for about 80% of all cases each year, with haemorrhagic strokes making up the remaining 20%.

Although stroke rates for the younger population are significantly lower than in older people, Tham said the rising figures are a cause for concern.

“Patients in the younger age groups are often the breadwinners of their families, and the loss of physical as well as financial independence at a time when their peers are at peak form can be devastating for some,” she said.

The NRDO report noted that high blood cholesterol levels (hyperlipidaemia) and high blood pressure (hypertension) were consistently the two most common risk factors among stroke patients.

How to guard against preventable strokes

To prevent strokes, Tham advised smokers to stop smoking as it not only damages the blood vessels, but also makes blood clots form more easily in the brain.

Other precautions to take include healthy and balanced diets with less salt, sugar and oil; 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week, such as brisk walking; going for regular health screenings; and adhering to medication if diagnosed with chronic conditions.

For some rarer causes of strokes, though, it will be difficult to try and prevent the occurrence as they are not a result of the usual risk factors, Tham noted.

This was the situation faced by Ong, who was generally healthy with no specific risk factors or chronic conditions, or family history of stroke.

Her stroke in 2008 was caused by the congenital condition AVM.

She told The Straits Times it had been a challenging and frustrating journey to recovery, especially when she struggled to express how she was feeling and was unable to do many things on her own.

After two months of hospitalisation in Melbourne, she returned to Singapore and underwent both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation for more than a year.

She could not return to a mainstream school or find a government-funded special education school which would accept her, but was admitted into a private special education school to continue her studies and gain practical skills which have helped her stay employed since 2013.

Ong, who is now 35, works part-time at a social enterprise, helping to keep the premises neat and tidy, and organise donated books. She is most grateful to her mother Tan Siew Eng, 75, who has been her main caregiver since her stroke.

Vanessa Ong and her mother Tan Siew Eng weathered through the challenges after a debilitating stroke hit Ong in 2008. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

To sustain her long-term recovery, Ong visits the Stroke Support Station’s (S3) Summit adaptive gym at the AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio at least once a week for strength training and cardiovascular exercise.

S3’s senior physiotherapist Michelle Neo warned that just being young does not make someone immune to having a stroke.

“Ultimately, stroke prevention is not solely about lifestyle choices. It is equally important to recognise warning signs early, understand individual risk factors, and seek timely medical attention,” she added.