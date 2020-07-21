More Orchard Rd malls added to list of places visited by infectious patients

More malls in Orchard Road, including Orchard Central, Orchard Gateway, Lucky Plaza and Plaza Singapura, have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

For Orchard Gateway, the location visited in the mall was the ChimpChamp Fitness gym.

Other new locations added to the list, which can be found on MOH's website, were beauty salon Bon Aesthetics at SingPost Centre and the Bar Bar Black Sheep coffeeshop bar in Robertson Quay.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 123 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 48,035.

They included 11 community cases, comprising five Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

There were also two imported cases - one work pass holder and one work permit holder.

They were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore on July 8 from the Philippines and tested while serving their notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the 110 remaining cases.

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 123 Imported: 2 (1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder) In community: 11 (5 Singaporeans, 1 work pass holder, 5 work permit holders) In dormitories: 110 Active cases: 3,637 In hospitals: 183 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,454 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 44,356 Discharged yesterday: 285 TOTAL CASES: 48,035

MOH also said that the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 14 two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight to five over the same period.

With 285 cases discharged yesterday, 44,356 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 183 patients remain in hospital, while 3,454 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 others who tested positive died of other causes.