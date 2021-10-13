More going for booster shots after news of travel lanes, dine-in curbs

With diabetes and other maladies, 56-year-old Josle Johari had been holding off getting vaccinated against Covid-19 because he was worried about side effects.

But after the announcement last Saturday that unvaccinated individuals would not be able to dine in anywhere, including hawker centres, the retired security officer decided to speak to his doctor.

"I was worried that taking the shot will lead to side effects, but my family and friends who are vaccinated encouraged me. I also like sitting at hawker centres for lunch but the new rules mean I can't," said Mr Josle.

Yesterday, he turned up at Taman Jurong Community Club to receive his first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Clinics and private healthcare providers say they have noticed more people coming forward to get their jabs since last Saturday. That was when it was announced that unvaccinated people would soon be banned from dining in at hawker centres and coffee shops, or entering malls, followed an exponential rise in community cases.

The authorities also rolled out the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) plan, which would allow vaccinated Singaporeans to travel to 11 countries and return without quarantine.

Mr Josle was not the only one nudged into getting his shot yesterday.

At Tanjong Pagar Community Club, an American national who works in the healthcare industry decided to take his first dose after reading news of the VTL, which includes the United States as a destination.

"I want to be able to travel without quarantine, I haven't seen my family in two years," said the 35-year-old, who declined to be named.

Major private healthcare providers running vaccination centres told ST that a majority of those receiving their jabs since the announcement were there for the booster shots.

Raffles Medical Group, which operates 12 vaccination centres here, said there has been an overall 20 per cent increase in those getting booster shots since the weekend.

NO EFFECT ON ANTI-VAXXERS I don't think the new measures would influence people who are against the vaccine. Even if they are upset they can't go to malls, I think they would still be stubborn. PHYSIOTHERAPIST LORENZO BASSO, 32, who received his booster shot at Tanjong Pagar Community Club.

At Fullerton Health, it was a 30 per cent increase in appointments across the group's nine centres. Of this, about 70 per cent to 80 per cent were there for booster shots.

Healthway Medical Group, which operates four centres, also saw a "significant increase" in appointments for booster shots.

Ms Chan Wei Ling, chief executive of Thomson Medical's specialist centres, said there has been an increase in appointments and walk-ins for the vaccines across its three centres.

It was also announced last Saturday that healthcare workers, front-line workers and those aged 30 and above would be invited to take vaccine booster shots.

PLAYING SAFE I might as well get the jab because if I do get the virus, maybe it can still save me. There are people around the world who want to get the jab but can't get it - we should be grateful that we have it readily available in Singapore. RETIRED LOGISTICS MANAGER ROYSTON FERNANDEZ, 74, who got his booster shot at Taman Jurong Community Club.

At the Tenteram Clinic in Outram, all 120 vaccination appointments have been fully booked for the rest of the week.

Dr Dale Lim, a family physician there, said there has been about a 30 per cent increase in patients coming in to get their shots since last Saturday, with the majority there for their booster shots.

Dr Aziz Noordin, a family physician at Tampines Family Medicine Clinic, said there has been about a 5 per cent to 10 per cent increase in inquiries about booster shots since last Saturday.

Over at Northeast Medical Group's clinic in Tampines, vaccination appointments have more than doubled from last week.

Chief executive Tan Teck Jack said most of the patients were worried about getting infected. They were also convinced that the vaccines are safe, since most of the population have been vaccinated.

Taxi driver Law Poh Khoon, 67, who received his booster shot at Kebun Baru Community Club yesterday, said he did so for his own safety: "We taxi drivers get all sorts of customers and we don't know who is infected, so the vaccines give us more protection."

Retiree Yau Yah Kiang, 74, who got his booster jab at Yew Tee Community Club yesterday, said: "I'm doing this to protect myself - you only stand to lose out if you don't get vaccinated."