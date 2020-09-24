More frequent tests at one dorm in trial to detect Covid-19 cases sooner

Residents at a dormitory will undergo more frequent routine testing for Covid-19 to see if it helps in detecting new infections earlier.

Currently, all migrant workers staying in dormitories need to undergo rostered routine testing every 14 days. This is part of a multi-layered strategy for effective prevention of new infections.

The Manpower and Health ministries said yesterday that over a period of four weeks from tomorrow, the Government will trial an additional round of testing for residents in Toh Guan Dormitory.

"This will effectively increase the testing frequency to a seven-day cycle. New infections can then be detected earlier, and the spread contained more quickly," said the ministries in a statement.

To minimise the impact on the workers' schedule, the pilot will be conducted within the dormitory.

Instead of the usual nasopharyngeal swab, a new oropharynx/mid-turbinate nasal method of swabbing will be used.

Asked about this at a virtual press conference yesterday, the Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak explained that with nasopharyngeal swabs, a swab is inserted all the way up the nostrils to the back of a person's nose.

"While this has seen very effective collection of samples for testing, giving us very good results, we are very mindful that this is not a pleasant experience. And for individuals who have to do this on a very regular basis... every 14 days, this can be, over time, a very traumatic experience," he said.

Associate Professor Mak added that this may, in turn, result in workers not wanting to comply with being regularly tested.

On the other hand, the new method involves a swab taken from the back of the throat, and another swab taken from partially up the nose, both of which are reportedly less uncomfortable.

Prof Mak said the authorities will also be studying whether it might be possible to do just one of the swabs. They are also looking into exploring other methods of sample collection, including taking deep throat saliva specimens.

"But our studies are still in progress and we are not currently in the position to shift towards using saliva testing at this point in time. So that's one part in terms of our way of trying to make testing a much more pleasant experience for those who are subject to testing regimens," he said.

In their statement, the ministries also said that with earlier detection of new infections, the Ministry of Manpower may not require an entire block of a dormitory to be quarantined should there be a Covid-19 case, as long as safe living measures are complied with.

Elaborating, Prof Mak said that given the "high-risk" setting of communal living in dormitories, it is difficult to completely prevent intermingling.

"The environment is rich for a high-risk spread to take place very rapidly if any one individual within that community gets sick," he said.

He added that the authorities are trying to see if more frequent testing, such as the kind being trialled at Toh Guan Dormitory, will give them the chance to intervene earlier if someone is infected and thus prevent clusters from forming.

"(This allows) for an opportunity for workers to continue to work in a safer environment and also to prevent the disruptions that would take place when large numbers of workers have to be quarantined as a result of picking up positive cases during these testing regimes," he said.