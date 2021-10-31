More can walk in for Moderna booster shots from tomorrow

All eligible individuals aged 30 and above can walk in to a Moderna vaccination centre for their booster dose from tomorrow, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday.

This applies to Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term visit pass holders aged 30 and above who took the first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna mRNA vaccines at least six months ago.

Currently, seniors aged 60 years and above may walk in to any vaccination site without appointment for their booster dose.

MOH said there is now sufficient capacity at the Moderna vaccination centres to accommodate walk-ins, allowing it to accelerate the booster programme.

It also said that from today, appointments can be made for the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine at the Raffles City Convention Centre, while seniors aged 60 years and above can walk in for the dose.

Citing an MOH study which found that booster doses afforded significant protection - around a further 70 per cent risk reduction against Covid-19 infection and 90 per cent risk reduction against severe infection - it said it wants to make it more convenient for individuals to get their booster dose more quickly.

The centres offering the Moderna booster are the community clubs at Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Potong Pasir, Punggol 21, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

Booster vaccination of all dormitory-dwelling migrant workers and non-dormitory dwelling migrant workers who are work-permit holders in the construction, marine, processing sector will be scheduled by the Manpower Ministry, said MOH.

MOH said those who have yet to take any Covid-19 vaccine and wish to take the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine may register their interest at www.vaccine.gov.sg

An SMS with a personalised booking link will be sent to the mobile number used to register, and it can be used to make an appointment at the Raffles City centre or at any of the 11 Public Health Preparedness Clinics offering Sinovac-CoronaVac.

Individuals who took at least one dose of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine at a Special Access Route-authorised private clinic previously can continue to take the remaining doses of their three-dose regime at any of the authorised clinics. They may book their remaining appointments from tomorrow, said MOH.

Those who were medically ineligible for a two-dose mRNA vaccine regime and previously invited to receive the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine under a special public health programme should follow the instructions in their SMS invitation to continue with their regime, said MOH.

MOH added that as at Thursday, among those invited to take boosters, 80.2 per cent of those aged 60 years and above, 92.7 per cent of those aged 50 to 59 years, and 75.1 per cent of those aged 30 to 49 years have received their booster dose or booked an appointment.