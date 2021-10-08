Hospitals

Months to clear backlog

  • Published
    1 hour ago

With many follow-up visits and elective operations postponed to accommodate the fast rising number of Covid-19 patients, it will take time for hospitals to catch up with the backlog, Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, said yesterday during a panel discussion at this year's Singapore Health & Biomedical Congress.

Later on, a subgroup of patients will come back "with illnesses and diseases perhaps worse off, because they have not come back to hospitals for regular follow-ups", he said. It will not take weeks, but months to clear the backlog of cases, said Prof Mak.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 08, 2021, with the headline 'Months to clear backlog'.
