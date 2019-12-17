Money FM Podcast: Health Suites: Extinguishing heartburn

Workday Afternoon: Extinguishing Heartburn
15:06 mins
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro talks to Dr. Reuben Wong, gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital about the dangers of heartburn, GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) and preventive measures to take for both conditions.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt