Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Discussing World Immunisation Week and the efficacy of flu shots

Coffee with Claressa: Discussing World Immunisation Week and the efficacy of flu shots

20:07 mins

Synopsis: World Immunisation Week in the last week of April was a week of discussion and sharing the importance of immunisation.

This year's theme Protected Together: Vaccines Work is timely in light of the recent rise in measles cases in the United States. How well protected is Singapore and can more be done to protect people through vaccinations? We ask Dr Chua Chong Bing, a family physician at Healthway Medical.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

