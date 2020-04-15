Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Covid-19 and families with vulnerable elderly at home

Workday Afternoon: Covid-19 and families with vulnerable elderly at home
13:54 mins
Synopsis: Host Claressa Monteiro speaks with Dr. Lee Tau Hong, consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to get more information on the Covid-19 disease, especially when it comes to families with the more vulnerable elderly at home.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
