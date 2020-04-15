Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Covid-19 and families with vulnerable elderly at home

Workday Afternoon: Covid-19 and families with vulnerable elderly at home

13:54 mins

Synopsis: Host Claressa Monteiro speaks with Dr. Lee Tau Hong, consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to get more information on the Covid-19 disease, especially when it comes to families with the more vulnerable elderly at home.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg