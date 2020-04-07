Money FM 89.3 Podcast: A Covid-19 positive patient helps us understand the disease

Your Money: A Covid-19 positive patient helps us understand the disease

11:42 mins

Synopsis:Mr Hugh Mason, 53, shares his experience as a Covid-19 patient with host Michelle Martin. How different is it from the flu? What does a swab test feel like? What are the quarantine facilities like?

