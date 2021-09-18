MOH watching Denmark's experience with infected children

No child in Singapore has fallen severely ill with Covid-19 so far, but the Ministry of Health (MOH) is closely watching the situation in Denmark, where more children have been infected with the virus.

There are similarities in some figures for the two countries but one big difference is in the number of children infected - a few hundred here, tens of thousands there. Yet not many of those children in Denmark have fallen seriously ill.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary had said in Parliament on Tuesday that the 367 cases of Covid-19 here among children below the age of 12 accounted for 0.6 per cent of all local infections. None of them developed severe illness requi-ring oxygen supplementation or intensive care.

MOH said yesterday that Sin-gapore can look at the experience of Denmark, which has a similar population size of around 5.8 million and high testing rates for Covid-19.

Denmark has recorded around 28,000 infections among those aged nine and below. Of these, two have died from the virus, 16 were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and 302 were hospitalised.

Those aged 10 to 19 in Denmark saw a similar number of hospital and ICU admissions, though the number of infections was even higher. There were more than 60,000 cases in this age group, of which 21 were in ICU and 298 in hospital.

In all, the rate of hospital admissions for those aged 19 and below in Denmark was 0.67 per cent, while that for ICU admissions was 0.04 per cent.

The Denmark health authorities said in June that the country would offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 ahead of winter to boost the overall immunity of its population.

As at Tuesday, around 74 per cent of Denmark's population had been fully vaccinated from Covid-19, while in Singapore, it was 82 per cent as at Wednesday.

MOH said in its statement yesterday that the vaccination of children below 12 years old should start some time early next year, after the safety and efficacy aspects of the vaccines have been studied.

For now, MOH reiterated that family members should get vaccinated to reduce the risks of transmitting Covid-19 to children.

