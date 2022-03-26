MOH, NUH to probe case of woman who lost baby after 2-hour wait: Minister

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will work with the National University Hospital (NUH) to thoroughly investigate an incident involving a pregnant woman who lost her baby after being made to wait two hours at the hospital's emergency department (ED).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this in a Facebook post yesterday.

He said he had been following the incident with deep concern while in Malaysia on a work trip.

"I am very sorry to hear about the loss of baby Titus. As a parent myself, I can fully understand the anguish of the family," Mr Ong said.

He said he had also discussed the matter with Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

Mr Ong added: "We know that NUH has been in contact with the family and extending full support to them. MOH will work with NUH on a thorough investigation of the matter.

"We take a serious view of such incidents, and any lapses or shortcomings will be rectified. Any lessons will be shared with the rest of the healthcare system to ensure such incidents do not happen again."

The incident involved a woman who was 36 weeks pregnant and "bleeding profusely" when she arrived at NUH's ED on March 15, and was left unattended for about two hours, according to a Facebook post by her husband.

She later lost the baby.

NUH chief executive Aymeric Lim on Wednesday apologised for the incident and said the hospital should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.

He added that it was reviewing its process of managing expectant patients admitted into the ED so that such incidents do not happen again.

Mr Ong said it was very important to continue supporting Singapore's healthcare workers, whatever the outcome of the investigations.