MOH adds 18 deaths to official Covid-19 death count for 2021, bringing total to 821

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has added 18 deaths to its official Covid-19 death count for last year, bringing the total from 803 to 821.

In a statement on Monday (Aug 1), MOH said the adjustment comes after the Registry of Births and Deaths finalised its report for 2021.

Doctors are required to notify MOH of Covid-19 deaths as soon as possible.

Based on their submissions, MOH publishes the number of deaths on its website daily.

Doctors are also required to report the cause of death of their patients to the Registry of Births and Deaths. This is included in a Registration of Births and Deaths report that is made public in June each year.

The adjustments made to MOH's 2021 Covid-19 death count are as follows:

Eight deaths were added as they had not been reported to MOH.

Another 11 deaths were added as Covid-19 infection was not indicated as the cause of death at the point when the patient died, given the available medical information at the time.

These deaths were later reported to the Registry with Covid-19 as its cause after further review.

One Covid-19 death was removed from the 2021 count and added to the 2022 count. This was due to differences in the date of its reporting to MOH and the Registry as the death occurred on Dec 31 last year.