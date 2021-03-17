Moderna vaccine to be given at four new centres from today

Singapore's vaccination drive is being ramped up, with the Moderna vaccine starting to be administered from today.

The second vaccine to be approved for use here will be available at four new vaccination centres for now, with more centres to be added as more supplies arrive.

Singapore residents who need to travel abroad due to exceptional circumstances may also be allowed to get their jabs earlier, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered at four community clubs: Hong Kah North, Marsiling, Punggol 21 and Radin Mas.

All other vaccination centres here, as well as polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"Each vaccination centre will only stock and administer one type of vaccine. Individuals must select the same vaccination centre for both their first and second appointments, when booking via the national appointment system," said the ministry yesterday.

It also added that as the vaccination capacity of each vaccination centre is not the same, the waiting times for the first dose will differ between the vaccination centres.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines use a newer messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which involves injecting snippets of the virus' genetic material - and not the whole virus - into the body to stimulate an immune response.

Meanwhile, China's Sinovac vaccine, which is a more traditional inactivated vaccine that makes use of killed virus particles, has already arrived in Singapore but is still being evaluated for safety and efficacy.

In addition to the four new centres mentioned earlier, three other vaccination centres will also progressively commence operations from today. They are Nanyang Community Club, Sengkang Community Club and Arena@ Our Tampines Hub.

With the latest centres, those eligible can get their jabs at 31 vaccination centres, on top of the 20 polyclinics and 22 PHPCs across the island. The ministry expects that by the middle of next month, when there will be a total of 40 vaccination centres, some 80,000 individuals can be immunised a day.

People are encouraged to book their vaccination appointments at the vaccination centres, which have a higher capacity than the polyclinics.

Vaccines continue to be seen around the world as key to exiting the pandemic. On Monday, Australia's tourism minister said his country hopes to discuss the creation of a digital vaccine passport system with Singapore, that would enable a travel bubble between both sides by mid-year.

As at Monday, more than 792,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered here. Over 549,000 people have received at least the first dose, of whom about 243,000 have also got their second dose and hence completed the full vaccination regimen.

Since vaccination for seniors commenced islandwide on Feb 22, more than 175,000 seniors have received their first dose, and about 230,000 seniors have made appointments to receive their first dose in the next few weeks.

MOH said that it is ramping up the setting up of more vaccination centres islandwide to accelerate the pace of vaccination and provide greater convenience for Singaporeans and long-term residents to receive their jabs.

It will also open applications for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme today, in the rare event that individuals suffer serious side effects from the jab.