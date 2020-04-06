Mobile phone shop in Serangoon Road ordered to close for 2 weeks for flouting safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - A mobile phone shop has been ordered to close for two weeks from Monday (April 6) after it was found to have flouted safe distancing rules.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it ordered UniverCell Mobile Market at 122 Serangoon Road to shut for 14 days, and the store's owner must clean and disinfect the premises during this period.

The owner must also take measures to prevent overcrowding or any other conditions that may contribute to spread of Covid-19 in the store.

On Sunday at about 1pm, officers from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) found the store to be severely overcrowded during their safe distancing checks.

UniverCell Mobile Market also did not have crowd management controls in place, which include measures such as limiting the number of customers in the store and ensuring that customers keep 1m apart from one another.

Despite being verbally warned by STB officers, the store was found to be overcrowded again at about 7.15pm later that day.

STB officers then issued an advisory letter and the crowd dispersed only after the police arrived.

MOH said it will not hesitate to take action against any individual or business that violates the Infectious Diseases Act.

"We urge everyone to observe the safe distancing measures that have been put in place, and to be socially responsible," it added.