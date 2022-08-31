New medtech trends: From wearable health-monitoring devices to radiation-free breast imaging scans

Over the past decade, healthcare technology has progressed in leaps and bounds – all thanks to innovation and maturing of technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), wearables and even electric vehicles. Besides transforming the healthcare landscape, many of these new emerging healthcare technologies are also addressing everyday challenges that people face.

Medical technology (MedTech), for instance, has allowed patients to skirt long waiting times at a clinic and get a consultation with a doctor via video conferencing instead. Doctors at KK Women's and Children's Hospital have also come up with a way to use AI for a more precise administering of epidural, spinal anaesthesia and lumbar puncture needles.

“Developments in AI in recent years have revolutionised the way health professionals work and the advent of 3D printing has been a boon to the sector on many fronts. Technology has surely paved the way for broader access and more comprehensive and progressive treatments,” shared Mr Muthu Singaram, CEO of VibaZone and Founder of Start-Up Podium at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2022.

At the upcoming MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, visitors will be introduced to a range of up-and-coming healthcare technologies. They will be able to attend in-person and virtual presentations and panel discussions to hear about the current and future trends of the industry.

Organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia (MDA), the fair is now in its 14th edition. The phygital event consists of a three-day physical exhibition from Aug 31 to Sept 2, followed by an online extension that runs till Sept 9, and it runs concurrently with another fair, MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA.

Here are four exciting MedTech products being showcased at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA.

Latest ultrasound technology for breast imaging

According to figures from the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2019 published earlier this year, breast cancer remains among the most common cancers reported locally. Early detection remains key to the successful treatment of breast cancer.

Innovador Healthcare (Asia)’s latest Quantitative Transmission ultrasound technology offers a new way that is critical to early breast cancer detection. As it does not require compression and is radiation-free, the process is also comfortable and fast compared to the mammogram, and is suitable for dense breasts (prevalent in more than 70 per cent of Asian women) and even women with implants.