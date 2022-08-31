New medtech trends: From wearable health-monitoring devices to radiation-free breast imaging scans

Over the past decade, healthcare technology has progressed in leaps and bounds – all thanks to innovation and maturing of technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), wearables and even electric vehicles. Besides transforming the healthcare landscape, many of these new emerging healthcare technologies are also addressing everyday challenges that people face.
Medical technology (MedTech), for instance, has allowed patients to skirt long waiting times at a clinic and get a consultation with a doctor via video conferencing instead. Doctors at KK Women's and Children's Hospital have also come up with a way to use AI for a more precise administering of epidural, spinal anaesthesia and lumbar puncture needles.
“Developments in AI in recent years have revolutionised the way health professionals work and the advent of 3D printing has been a boon to the sector on many fronts. Technology has surely paved the way for broader access and more comprehensive and progressive treatments,” shared Mr Muthu Singaram, CEO of VibaZone and Founder of Start-Up Podium at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2022.
At the upcoming MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, visitors will be introduced to a range of up-and-coming healthcare technologies. They will be able to attend in-person and virtual presentations and panel discussions to hear about the current and future trends of the industry.
Organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia (MDA), the fair is now in its 14th edition. The phygital event consists of a three-day physical exhibition from Aug 31 to Sept 2, followed by an online extension that runs till Sept 9, and it runs concurrently with another fair, MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA.
Here are four exciting MedTech products being showcased at MEDICAL FAIR ASIA.
Latest ultrasound technology for breast imaging
According to figures from the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2019 published earlier this year, breast cancer remains among the most common cancers reported locally. Early detection remains key to the successful treatment of breast cancer.
Innovador Healthcare (Asia)’s latest Quantitative Transmission ultrasound technology offers a new way that is critical to early breast cancer detection. As it does not require compression and is radiation-free, the process is also comfortable and fast compared to the mammogram, and is suitable for dense breasts (prevalent in more than 70 per cent of Asian women) and even women with implants.
More importantly, says Mr Tracey Tay, CEO of Innovador Healthcare, resultant images from ultrasound technology provides a three-dimensional clarity that is equal to or better than that from a 3 Tesla MRI, currently the fastest diagnostic Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology available. This means that it could also provide a safer, more accurate system to screen, diagnose and monitor breast cancer.
New electric ambulance that allows on-the-road intensive care
While hospitals are often thought to be the primary location of care for patients, pre-hospital emergency care is just as critical. Such care provides recognition, intervention and treatment of emergency cases before they reach the hospital, and ambulance services make up a key component of this pre-hospital emergency care system.
According to T&K Worldwide’s senior business development manager Mr Michael Tay, a new EV ambulance produced by WAS, a leading manufacturer of special vehicles and ambulances, could potentially elevate the standard of pre-hospital emergency care.
Compared to the standard van ambulances, the primary type of ambulance used in many countries, the EV box body ambulance offers more space and load capacity for medical equipment, enabling paramedics to provide intensive care even while on the road. Electric vehicles also produce less noise and vibration, which reduces the stress on both the patient and the paramedics.
Fitness wearable that monitors muscle activity
Smart watches might be the most commonly used example of wearable technology, or smart devices that track, record and measure activity levels, but its potential runs far beyond that of a step or sleep tracker.
According to Dr Yeo Joo Chuan, CEO and co-founder of Microtube Technologies, a key benefit of wearable technology is its ability to continuously monitor a wearer’s health and physiological state, and detect anomalies in real-time to allow for early intervention. More critically, it empowers users with actionable data to better manage their own health and medical conditions.
Microtube Technologies’ latest product ARIS, for example, is a fitness wearable sensor that measures quantitative muscle activity during sports and rehabilitation. By directly measuring muscle exertion during a workout, the user's range of motion, workout consistency, muscle stability and fatigue level can be detected, which then allows the tracker’s AI algorithm to predict the user's health profile and recommend next steps and exercise routines to take.
Germ-killing surgical gloves
Nanotechnology within the medtech sphere has had a vast range of applications – ranging from drug delivery to the development of therapies and preventions.
Take Pentavest Holdings’ Pentanano gloves for example. Their antimicrobial nano properties can break down the protein and fat layer of the microbes, thus destroying any microbes that come into contact with the glove immediately.
An added benefit of Pentanano gloves’ antimicrobial nano properties: They are suitable for sensitive skin as it provides a safer and more protective barrier for the glove-wearer.
